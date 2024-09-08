Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,838 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,532,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,675,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

