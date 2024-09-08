Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $247.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

