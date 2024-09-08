Fiducient Advisors LLC Buys 1,121 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 1.4% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

