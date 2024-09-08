Fiducient Advisors LLC Acquires 33,643 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

