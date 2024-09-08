Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.