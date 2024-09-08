Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,960 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 3.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,725,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.