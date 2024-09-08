Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

