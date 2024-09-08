Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an inline rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.13.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.10. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $547.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 1,038.8% during the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 364,875 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

