Evercore ISI Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $78.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day moving average is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

