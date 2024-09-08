Evercore ISI Boosts Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Price Target to $92.00

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $87.42 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.42.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

