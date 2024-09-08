Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) is New South Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide makes up 2.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Euronet Worldwide worth $64,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,206 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $300,915.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

