ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives $1.74 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.74.

GWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $1.15 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $68.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.48. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.15). ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 982.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Research analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ESS Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 212,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 11.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 219,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

