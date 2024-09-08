Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,188 shares changing hands.

Escalon Medical Trading Down 19.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. The company has a market cap of $845,880.00, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -0.19.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

