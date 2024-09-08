EPAM Systems’ (EPAM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.63.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $204.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day moving average of $224.34. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.