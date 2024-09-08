EOS (EOS) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $970.94 million and approximately $45.00 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001365 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

