Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 2,764,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

