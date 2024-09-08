Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Reaches $0.13

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $227.46 million and $9.88 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,833,714,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,701,013,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

