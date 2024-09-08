Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $322,097,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after buying an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after buying an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. 11,985,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,479,544. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

