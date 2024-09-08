Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 212,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,340,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.41% of Modine Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 6.3 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $97.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

MOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.