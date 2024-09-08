Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $5.49 Million Position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 169,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.23% of Life360 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000.

Get Life360 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $41.17.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Profile

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.