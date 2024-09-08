Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $5.49 Million Position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 169,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.23% of Life360 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Life360

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of LIF stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $41.17.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Profile

(Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.