Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 96 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.