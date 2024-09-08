Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 62,502 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,502 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $148.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $157.58.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $2,788,303. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

