Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 20,311 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,311 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.80% of PlayAGS worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in PlayAGS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $445.05 million, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). PlayAGS had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $96.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. Research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, August 5th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

