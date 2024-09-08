Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 558,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 691,380 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.34% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 828.8% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,607.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $485,094.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 31,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $485,094.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $793,914. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

