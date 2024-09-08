Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 79,648 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,648 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.38% of InterDigital worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in InterDigital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 46.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.3 %

IDCC stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

