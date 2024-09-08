Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up about 1.5% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Tenable were worth $28,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,568,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tenable by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 680,477 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 593,529 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 20.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 585,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,510,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,248,000 after purchasing an additional 259,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,150.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

