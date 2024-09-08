Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,024 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.67% of FinWise Bancorp worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,023,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in FinWise Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FINW stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

