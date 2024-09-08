Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $2.06 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $83.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $650,843.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $387,500.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Kennedy sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $904,261.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,843.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,472 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

