Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

