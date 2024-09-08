Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,019,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,196,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $70,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,073 shares in the company, valued at $255,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,019,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,196,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

