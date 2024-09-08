Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

