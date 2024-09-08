Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,836 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 179,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 250,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,352.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.68 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.00%.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

