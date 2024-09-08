Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 4,294 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 10.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,516,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,760,000 after buying an additional 137,264 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 22.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 20.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 139,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Stock Down 3.0 %

VC opened at $96.76 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $95.40 and a twelve month high of $143.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

