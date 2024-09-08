Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,244,000 after buying an additional 55,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,668,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,064 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,619,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,491,000 after purchasing an additional 414,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $243.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.55) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.