Emerald Advisers LLC Has $23.21 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,297 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Rambus worth $23,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 306,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,265 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 559.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Stock Down 5.3 %

Rambus stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

