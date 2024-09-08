Emerald Advisers LLC Has $12.33 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $12,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after acquiring an additional 919,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $54,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after buying an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,688,000 after buying an additional 712,294 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,381,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

