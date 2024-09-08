Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,739 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.36% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 34,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,199 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 83,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,125,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,917,867.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $120,917,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $30.70 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

