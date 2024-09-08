Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,416 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cactus worth $13,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $2,024,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

