Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,657 shares during the period. PDF Solutions makes up approximately 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.28% of PDF Solutions worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 98.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of PDFS opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.00 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $39.70.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

