Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.38% of RXO worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RXO in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXO. TD Cowen upped their price target on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

RXO stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. RXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -296.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.14 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

