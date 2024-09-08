Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 51,407.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,355 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.91% of MediaAlpha worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 354.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

