Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 873 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,747,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,709,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Express by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of American Express by 969.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 602,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $112,910,000 after buying an additional 546,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $244.06. 3,652,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,115. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

