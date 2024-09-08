Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities makes up 1.1% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSCO. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSCO opened at $6.10 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

