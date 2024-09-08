Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,860 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

