Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 368 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 645,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 584,846 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 239,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. 21,040,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,646,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

