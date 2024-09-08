Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,519 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 360.6% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 785,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 140,102 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Steven Johnson purchased 57,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $998,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 423,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 8,796 shares valued at $153,345. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 6,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

