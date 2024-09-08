Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $11.44 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.4% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $117.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $115.49.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

