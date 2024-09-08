Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $320.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.26 and a 200-day moving average of $302.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

