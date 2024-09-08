Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.