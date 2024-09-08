Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 835,368 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

